Man rescued from Lake Pontchatrain by bicyclist

MANDEVILLE, LA — Keith Krebs describes himself as a guy who does a little cycling on the side. Tonight, as Keith Krebs was riding along the Mandeville lakefront where Bayou Castine meets Lake Pontchartrain, he could tell something was wrong.

“There was just a lot of people standing around and looking out, and you could see this guy was in bad shape,” Krebs told WGNO.

The guy who was in bad shape decided to swim in the lake. Between the chop and the current, he was close to drowning.

Krebs ditched his cycling shoes and took a life jacket that another bystander had fetched and went into the lake. He made his way to the man and pulled him to safety on one of the breakers along the lake.

“He told me that he couldn’t feel his legs and he was really in bad shape,” Krebs said.

Mandeville police, EMTs and Saint Tammany deputies rushed to the scene. They used a stretcher to carry the man from the breaker to an ambulance and on to the hospital.

We asked Krebs if he feels like he saved the man’s life. He said that the man was close to drowning. But as for risking is life for someone else’s…

“I think it’s what anyone else would do, to get out there and get him what he needed. It’s the right thing to do at the right time,” he said.

Keith Krebs happened to be riding by the Mandeville lakefront as a swimmer was close to drowning

Krebs ditched his bike and went into the water with a life jacket that he got from another bystander.

He pulled the man to a breaker.

Krebs says the man was said that he couldn’t feel his legs.

Mandeville police and EMT responded to the scene along with Saint Tammany Deputies.



The man was conscious as he was taken to the hospital.





After saving the man’s life, Krebs continued his evening bike ride.