NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – The Coast Guard medevaced a male crewmember Tuesday from a bulk carrier vessel near New Orleans.

According to Coast Guard Sector New Orleans, watchstanders were notified that a 28-year-old male crewmember on the bulk carrier vessel UBC Stavanger was reportedly experiencing pain from an electrical incident that had occurred.

Watchstanders coordinated a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans helicopter aircrew to respond.

Once they arrived on the scene, the aircrew hoisted the crewmember onto the helicopter before transporting him to a local area hospital. The man was last reported in stable condition.