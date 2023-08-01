COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — Animal activist Kris Rotonda is raising money for the Northshore Humane Society and helping spread awareness for shelter dogs across the country by living like one.

Rotonda will spend up to 100 hours living in outdoor kennels or until he raises $50,000.

For company, he has his furry sidekick Cleo.

However, doing a fundraiser like this can be brutal down south due to the intense heat he will have to endure.

“This heat is okay with me, but I think for me doing it at this time of the year gives people perspective who are watching, who are looking in like ‘oh my god, if he’s sweating and drenched, what do the dogs feel like, you know what I mean? So, I like to give more of a perspective,” Rotonda said.

As people looking to adopt mulled about the shelter, some were able to spot Rotonda, stunned to hear about the task he has ahead and worried about his health.

“Very crazy. Oh yeah. Very few people would do that. They’d put him in the loony bin,” visitors Bruce and Debbie Bonar said.

Even the employees at the shelter had to make sure he was still willing to go through with his plan despite the scorching temperatures.

“It’s so crazy. We were so worried about him. We said, ‘Are you sure Kris? You want to come here in August right now where you’re just in this awful heat wave?'” Megan Haggerty, Humane Society Director of Development, said.

Rotonda says that he is prepared to endure the heat and achieve his goal.

“There’s nothing that’s going to stop me unless we get bailed out at $50,000,” Rontonda said.

You can watch Rotonda’s live stream or donate to the fundraiser on the Northshore Humane Society Facebook page.

