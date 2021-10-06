Man lying in street ran over and killed near City Park

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday morning, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a traffic fatality at the intersection of Cadilac and Senate streets.

According to NOPD, a preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle was traveling westbound on Senate Street, then made a right turn onto Cadillac Street when it ran over a 54-year-old man who was for reasons unknown was lying in the street.

The 54-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with the police.

No further information is available at this time. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the decedent and determine the official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Richard Chambers is in charge of the investigation and can be reached at 504-658-6208 with information regarding this investigation.