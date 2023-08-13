NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A car crash claimed the life of a man on Sunday, Aug. 13.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Interstate 10 East at the Morrison Avenue exit.

Reports show a driver was heading eastbound when he lost control of his vehicle and spun out of control, striking the interstate wall.

The victim suffered multiple injuries and died on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information that can assist in the investigation can to contact NOPD Traffic Fatality Unit investigators at (504)-658-6205.

