Man killed while walking on LA. 21 in Covington

COVINGTON LA.– Louisiana State Troopers are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on LA 21 northbound near LA 59 in St. Tammany Parish.

Investigators say that 71-year-old William M. Asprodites was walking in the northbound lane of LA 21 wearing dark clothing around 11:30 P.M. Tuesday, when he was struck by a Ford F150 pickup truck.

Asprodites sustained serious injuries and later succumbed to those injuries at an area hospital.

As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology is pending on Asprodites performed by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.

The driver of the F150 was properly restrained and uninjured in the crash. Also, the driver of the F150 provided Troopers with a breath sample which detected no evidence of alcohol.

