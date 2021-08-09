Man killed, teen wounded in 7th Ward shooting, NOPD reports

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD reported a double shooting that resulted in a homicide in the 7th Ward overnight.

At approximately 1:05 a.m., Fifth District officers heard shots fired while patrolling near the 1800 block of North Miro Street. A 911 call confirmed a shooting in that location where a they found a 28-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl suffering from wounds.

Both were transported to the hospital. The man succumbed to his injuries, meanwhile the teen victim is undergoing medical treatment and is expected to survive.

Homicide Detective Walter Edmond is in charge of this ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.