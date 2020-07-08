Man killed in New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS– The New Orleans Police department is investigating the fatal shooting of a man in New Orleans East. Officers say it happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 5900 block of Airway Street.

Detectives say that officers were responding to a call of a man shot where they found the unidentified victim outside of a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators have no suspects or motives in the case at this time.

Homicide Detective Rayell Johnson is in charge of the investigation and can be contacted at 658-5300. Anyone with information about this shooting or any crime should call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.