Man killed in Central City shooting

NEW ORLEANS– The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the murder of a man in Central City.

According to investigators, officers responded to a call of “shots fired” in the 2100 block of Fourth Street around 8:34 p.m. Monday. When they arrived on the scene the found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Detectives are gathering evidence and information to identify the person responsible for this incident, as well as a motive. No further information is currently available.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name.

Homicide Detective Michael Young is leading the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any information regarding this incident. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.