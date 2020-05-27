Man killed in 2 vehicle crash in Slidell

SLIDELL, LA.– Louisiana State Troopers are investigating a 2 vehicle crash on US 190 in Slidell that left one man dead.

According to Investigators, 69-year-old Jerry M. Parr Sr. of Bush was traveling on US 190 near Old River Road, around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday when he was hit head on by another vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle, a Toyota Tundra, has been identified as 19-year-old Joseph J. Molinary of Slidell. Parr, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, sustained severe injuries and was taken to the hospital where he later died. Molinary was also wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and impairment is not suspected on the part of either driver.

Molinary was cited for Careless Operation. Any additional charges will be forwarded to the St. Tammany Parish District Attorney’s Office pending the completion of the investigation.