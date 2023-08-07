SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Officers with the Slidell Police Department say that a man died when he was struck by a car while attempting to cross the street in Slidell on Sunday, Aug. 6.

SPD officials said officers responded to a report of a car striking a pedestrian at the intersection of Gause Boulevard West and Carroll Road around 8:30 p.m.

They said a preliminary investigation shows that a 17-year-old boy was driving a Chevrolet Avalanche westbound on Gause Boulevard West when a man was attempting to cross the road.

While attempting to cross the roadway, the man was reportedly hit by the Chevrolet.

SPD officials said indications show that the driver attempted to avoid hitting the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

SPD officials said they are working with the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office to identify the pedestrian.

They said a routine toxicology sample was collected from the driver, and no charges have been filed at this time.

If anyone believes they know the identity of the pedestrian, they can contact the Slidell Police Department at (985)-643-3131.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter. Latest Posts

Latest Posts