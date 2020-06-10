Man in a canoe rescues woman on a mission

Local

Kindness comes in the middle of a New Orleans flood

by: , with photojournalist Justin Abshire

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS – When the weather gets bad, it’s good go know a guy with a canoe.

A guy like Dan Crowley who came to the rescue of a lady he never knew until his street flooded.

The lady he lifted up into his lift of a boat he now knows is Natausha Gaudin.

In water that was knee deep, Natausha was walking, trying to walk to the get an important paper notarized at the home of a lawyer, a neighbor of Dan’s.

Dan gave Natausha a boat ride to her destination.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says stormy weather is the worst.

Until the best comes along in a canoe.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

91° / 73°
Clear
Clear 10% 91° 73°

Thursday

86° / 73°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 86° 73°

Friday

89° / 73°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 89° 73°

Saturday

89° / 75°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 89° 75°

Sunday

88° / 75°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 20% 88° 75°

Monday

90° / 75°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 90° 75°

Tuesday

90° / 75°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 90° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

9 PM
Clear
0%
81°

80°

10 PM
Clear
0%
80°

78°

11 PM
Clear
10%
78°

78°

12 AM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

1 AM
Clear
0%
77°

77°

2 AM
Clear
0%
77°

77°

3 AM
Clear
0%
77°

76°

4 AM
Clear
0%
76°

75°

5 AM
Clear
0%
75°

75°

6 AM
Sunny
0%
75°

75°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
75°

77°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
77°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

79°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
79°

80°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

81°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

83°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

84°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

84°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

85°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

86°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

85°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

84°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

Popular

Latest News

More News