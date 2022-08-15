NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An investigation into a shooting in the Warehouse District began after a man arrived at the hospital wounded. The New Orleans Police Department says the victim showed up via private car.

According to the NOPD, the shooting happened at the corner of St. Charles Avenue and Calliope Street. Officers were made known of the shooting just before 5 p.m. and learned that a man had suffered a gunshot wound.

No further details are available at this time. The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.