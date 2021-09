Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is investigating an aggravated battery by shooting that occurred in the 7th Ward on Sunday morning.

At around 6:28 a.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 2100 block of North Rocheblave Street were the incident occurred.

Upon arrival, they discovered an man suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a hospital for medical treatment.

No further information is currently available.