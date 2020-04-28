Man hit by train and killed in Kenner

KENNER, LA.– Kenner Police are investigating a fatality involving a pedestrian that was hit by a train.

According to investigators, 35-year-old Sheldon McElveen was walking on the railroad tracks near the intersection of of Hollandey Street and Kenner Avenue around shortly before 6:00 p.m. on Monday when was hit by a train.

The conductor of the Canadian National Railroad train observed McElveen walking on the tracks, activated the train horn and attempted to stop the train which was travelling at an estimated speed of eighteen miles per hour. He says that McElveen made no attempt to remove himself from the tracks, continued walking and was struck by the train.

Kenner Police Detectives say that this is an ongoing traffic investigation pending toxicology.

If anyone has any information or witnessed this incident, they are asked to contact the Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.