Man found shot to death off of I-10 in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS– The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide off of Interstate 10 near the Chef Menteur Highway exit.

According to Investigators, officers were called to investigate a vehicle that was sitting in a grassy area off of the Interstate around 10:40 Tuesday night. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man inside the car. He had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into this homicide is ongoing.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name and the official cause of death, upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Homicide Detective Brett Mathes at 504-658-5300. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.