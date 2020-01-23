Man found shot to death in Jefferson Parish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENNER, LA.-- The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Department is investigating a murder in an unincorporated area of the parish near Kenner.

Investigators say that At around 5:00 am, officers from the Kenner Police Department were dispatched to the area of Filmore and Creston in Kenner in reference to a male victim found in the area.

In checking the surrounding streets, the officers located the victim near the intersection of Creston and Richard in unincorporated Jefferson Parish.

JPSO deputies responded to the area and assumed the investigation. The victim was suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111