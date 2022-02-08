METAIRIE,La. (WGNO) — On Monday, February 7, 2022, Raymond H. Kimble III was sentenced to 68 years in prison for his convictions of breaking into eight Metairie homes, stealing an automobile from one of those homes, and fleeing deputies at high speeds through Old Metairie in the Spring of 2016.

According to Jefferson Parish District Attorney, Paul D Connick Jr., Kimble, 36, of River Ridge, was convicted as charged by a jury on Dec. 17 of eight counts of burglary of an inhabited dwelling, one count of theft, and aggravated flight from an office in connection with the crime spree.

He and Brian Ernst committed the first burglary on March 7, 2015, followed by two more two days later. They hit the remaining five Metairie homes on April 13, 2016.

They stole firearms, prescription medicine, jewelry, electronics, and money.

Throughout the crime spree, Kimble drove a pick-up truck that had been stolen in St. Tammany Parish.

On top of that during the same time period, he also was committing property crimes in East Baton Rouge Parish.

According to reports, in one incident in Baton Rouge, he and Ernst were fleeing police and broke into a residence to hide.

While there, the resident returned to his home and found Kimble and Ernst inside. They beat and tied up the resident.

During Monday’s sentencing hearing, Judge Raymond Steib of the 24th Judicial District Court denied Kimble’s request for a new trial, for a post-verdict judgment of acquittal, and a motion to reconsider the sentence.

Kimble received six years in prison for each of the eight burglary counts, which were run consecutively for a total of 48 years.

Kimble was sentenced to eight years for the theft of the Hyundai, and that was run concurrently to one of the burglary counts.

He received a 5-year sentence for the aggravated flight.

After Kimble pleaded guilty to being a multiple offender, Judge Steib resentenced him to 20 years on the count, bringing the total to 68 years in prison.