Man, dog die in Louisiana house fire

STARKS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Calcasieu Parish Ward 6 Fire Department was called to the scene of a fire around 7 a.m. on Sunday, September 6.

The fire took place in “the 600 block of Highway 109,” according to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal.

At some point, a man and pet dog were found dead at the residence.

State Fire Marshal deputies are working to determine what started the deadly fire.

During the course of the investigation, “deputies have learned, due to the power remaining unreliable in the area, the occupant was using a candle for light.”