Man dies in Gretna house fire

GRETNA, La. (AP) — Louisiana fire investigators say a disabled man was killed after food left unattended on a stove sparked a fire.

The state Fire Marshal’s Office, in a news release Wednesday, said the fire happened Tuesday just after 6 p.m. in an apartment complex in Gretna.

The victim was a 55-year-old man who was confined to a wheelchair. Witnesses told investigators the victim’s father, who he lived with, left to go to a store and turned the burner on low before leaving instead of turning the stove off.

The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine a cause of death.