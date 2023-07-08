MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police is investigating a motorcycle crash that left a man dead in Marrero on Saturday, July 8.

Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash around 6:00 a.m. on Barataria Boulevard near Pritchard Road in Marrero.

LSP officials said an initial investigation shows that 30-year-old Kyle Wooton was driving his motorcycle south on Barataria Boulevard near Pritchard Road where he failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway.

When traveling off the road, Wooton became airborne and was ejected from his motorcycle.

Troopers said Wooton suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, despite wearing the proper helmet.

LSP officials said a routine toxicology sample will be collected and the investigation is ongoing.

