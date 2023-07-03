A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — The Slidell Police Department reports that a man is dead after suffering from a medical emergency prior to a car crash in Slidell on Monday, July 3.

Officers responded to the single-car accident at about 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Gause Boulevard East and Pearl Street.

Upon arrival, they discovered the driver, a 73-year-old man, unconscious and not breathing. Officers performed lifesaving measures, but the man was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

Slidell police said a preliminary investigation shows the man was driving a pickup truck westbound on Gause, when the truck hit a utility pole. The driver had only minor injuries from the crash, leading detectives to believe he may have had a heart attack before losing control of the pickup.

The Slidell Police Department is withholding the name of the victim, pending notification of family members.

