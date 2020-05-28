Man dead after deputy-involved shooting in Marrero

MARRERO, LA.– The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that left one man dead in Marrero.

According to investigators, Deputies were trying to stop a Dodge Ram truck near the intersection of Ames Boulevard and the Westbank Expressway around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, when the driver refused to stop. That’s when they say that he led them on a short vehicle pursuit before stopping the truck near the intersection of Ames Boulevard and Salome Street and running away. Deputies chased the man who tripped an fell in the 500 block of Eiseman Street. Detectives say that is when he pulled a gun on a deputy who was trying to handcuff him. The Deputy opened fire on the man, striking him multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was found to be in possession of two firearms and drugs at the time of the shooting. His name is being withheld, pending notification of his family. The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.