Man dies after truck crashes into Kenner canal

KENNER,LA.– Police say a Kenner man had to be pulled from his vehicle after he drove his pick-up truck into a canal on Joe Yenni Boulevard.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. on Friday. That’s when officers say that the man driving the truck left the roadway and crashed into a drainage canal near the intersection of Joe Yenni Boulevard and Alabama Avenue.

The man was rescued from the truck which was partially submerged in the canal and taken to the hospital, where he passed away.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.