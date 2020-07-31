Man caught on camera stealing Hennessy, lottery tickets from Bossier City liquor store

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives are on the lookout for a man who allegedly stole an undisclosed amount of alcohol after breaking into a Bossier City liquor store.

The burglary happened Sunday at Thrifty Liquor in the 3200 block of Barksdale Blvd.

According to the Bossier City Police Department’s Property Crimes Division, surveillance video showed a man throwing a brick through the front glass door. After the man entered the store he took several items including an undisclosed amount of Hennessy, lottery scratch off tickets, tobacco products, and cash from the register. The total amount of the items were valued at over $1,000.

On Monday investigators believe the same man was caught on camera at a Thrifty Liquor in Shreveport trying to cash in the stolen Lottery tickets.

The man was described as a black male, wearing a yellow and blue striped shirt, shorts, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on this man’s identity who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is urged to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or visit www.p3tips.com to submit your tip.