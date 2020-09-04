Man arrested in Baton Rouge for murder of 39-year-old

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – William Marshall Baker was arrested in connection with the shooting death a 39 year old man.
The shooting took place on August 15 in Amite.
Baker is facing one count of 2nd degree murder.
In a Facebook post, the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Department thanked both the Louisiana State Police Task Force and U.S. Marshals for their help in this case.
