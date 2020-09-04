Man arrested in Baton Rouge for murder of 39-year-old

SUMMIT, New Jersey (NEXSTAR) -- Like many workers across the country these days, Eli Manning no longer feels the need to live near the office. The two-time Super Bowl champ officially retired in January, and his home in New Jersey is now on the market.

Manning's listing in Summit, New Jersey, is drawing almost as much attention as his on-field career, according to Realtor.com. The home, which has six bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, sits on over an acre of land and was the most-viewed property on MLS last week, according to the real estate website.