Man arrested in Baton Rouge for murder of 39-year-old

Courtesy of St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – William Marshall Baker was arrested in connection with the shooting death a 39 year old man.

The shooting took place on August 15 in Amite.

Baker is facing one count of 2nd degree murder.

In a Facebook post, the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Department thanked both the Louisiana State Police Task Force and U.S. Marshals for their help in this case.

