Man arrested for stealing St. Charles Parish police vehicle

NEW ORLEANS– The St. Charles Sheriff’s Department says that the man who stole one of their police vehicles has been arrested.

Detectives say that Michael John stole the marked police vehicle in St. Rose after he was arrested on Monday morning and led police on a high speed chase into New Orleans.

During that chase, another St. Charles police vehicle was involved in a crash on Airline Highway at David Drive. That police vehicle was heavily damaged.

Investigators say that on February 4, 2020 just before 8:00 p.m., two detectives from the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office were conducting surveillance near an area in New Orleans where John was known to frequent.

While canvasing the area, they observed Michael John walk into a convenience store where they were able to detain him without incident.

Michael John is now being transported to St. Charles Parish for questioning, then will

subsequently be booked into jail for charges of Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Theft, Aggravated

Flight from an Officer, and Aggravated Escape.