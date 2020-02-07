Man arrested for illegally carrying gun in the French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD has arrested a man for illegally carrying a gun in the French Quarter.

Officers arrested 21-year-old Darryl Love on February 3, 2020 after discovering he was carrying an illegal weapon.

Investigators say that around 11:06 p.m., Eighth District Task Force detectives were patrolling in the 500 block of Bourbon Street when they observed Love smoking marijuana.

When detectives initiated a stop, they found Love was carrying a concealed Rossi .38 Revolver, and that the serial numbers on the gun were destroyed.

Love was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for Illegal Carrying of a Concealed Weapon and Possession of firearms with obliterated numbers.