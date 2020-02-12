Man arrested for DWI in Covington fatal Crash

COVINGTON, LA.– The St. Tammany Sheriff’s Department has made an arrest in a fatal crash on West Frontage Road near Fairway Drive in Covington.

St. Tammany Detectives arrested 67-year-old Charles Junker and charged him with one count of Vehicular Homicide and one count of DWI First Offense.

Investigators say that shortly before 7 p.m. on November 25th, 2019, Junker was driving a 2016 Hyundai Elantra heading southbound on West Frontage Road when for unknown reasons, he failed to negotiate a curve and traveled into the northbound lane, striking a 2014 Ford Explorer.

The passenger of the Hyundai Elantra, a 91-year-old woman, was transported to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries and died several hours later.