Man arrested for deadly Slidell stabbing

SLIDELL, LA.– The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Slidell-area man after they say he stabbed another man to death during a fight.

According to investigators, shortly after noon on Thursday, deputies were called to a home in the 59000 block of Shady Lane to investigate a stabbing. Upon arriving at the scene, they located one victim with what appeared to be two stab wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. The suspect in the stabbing, 23-year-old Rueben “Rambo” Cousin, fled the scene before deputies arrived.

He was later located, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, in the Lacombe area at approximately 6 p.m. and was taken into custody. Cousin was charged with Second-degree Murder and booked into into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has identified the man killed as 22-year-old Emanuel Cousin.