Man appeals 29-year sentence after prison murder guilty plea

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — A Mexican man who pleaded guilty to a prison murder in Louisiana has appealed his 29-year sentence.

Online court records show the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has received the notice of appeal for 36-year-old David Cortez, nicknamed “Grim.”

He pleaded guilty in March to stabbing another inmate to death and was sentenced Sept. 24. Court documents show Cortez and another inmate admitted to stabbing a new inmate 19 times the day that man arrived in 2014 at the federal prison in Pollock.

Jesus Sanchez also pleaded guilty but has not been sentenced.