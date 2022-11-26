NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A male was left with a gunshot wound following a shooting that took place in the Desire area.

On Saturday (Nov. 26th) around 6:00 p.m. the New Orleans Police Department received a report of shots fired around the 1500 block of Louisa St.

According investigators a male victim was wounded. The victim’s condition has not been released.

The shooting remains under investigation, at this time there are no further details are available.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymous to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll free 1-877-903-STOP.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.