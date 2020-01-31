Making slime helps students learn science in Belle Chasse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans - Squeezing ooey-gooey pink slime in their hands taught Belle Chasse Primary School students a couple of things. It feels great, and it's a great way to take scientific principles out of the textbook and into the real world.

Soldiers from the 377th TSC at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base at Belle Chasse left the base this week to help young students learn some lessons in STEM subjects: science, technology, engineering and math.

It was "STEM Family Night" at the school, and by showing the kids how to measure and combine ingredients to make slime, the soldiers were also teaching them about chemical reactions. They also taught the concept of molecules-- using gum drops!

Sergeant Major Denise Shelton, Chief Public Affairs, says that getting the soldiers and kids together is "part of the 377th TSC's "Adopt-a-School" program," and the soldiers seemed to enjoy it as much as the kids did.

