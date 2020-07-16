Making sense of why we’re out of cents

METAIRIE, La – The pandemic is creating problems.

A lot of problems for all of us, pretty much everywhere.

Including a crisis at cash registers across America.

That’s right.

WGNO’s Bill Wood is on the money beat to tell you about a coin crisis around the country.

There’s a shortage for a few reasons.

People don’t want to handle or touch coins.

Businesses are taking cards more instead of cash.

And the US Mint is not making as much money.

The Federal Reserve has a solution.

The Fed just created a task force to help handle the problem.

It’s made up of experts from government, banks and businesses.