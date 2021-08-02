Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

Making a big splash as an Olympian is a 22-year-old, six-foot, 145-pound bolt of lighting

Ty Breaux is ready to go

by: , with photojournalist Justin Abshire

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The Olympics are making a big splash in Tokyo.

Back in New Orleans, one athlete does that every day.

WGNO’s Bill Wood dives into the story of a swimmer who’s a medal winner at the Special Olympics.

His name is Ty Breaux.

Ty says, “I’m thinking about the water, me in the water, all the time.”

Ty Breaux is the swimmer who wants to inspire you. Not so much with his backstroke or with his butterfly.

Ty wants to inspire you with his kindness.

He says, “I just want everyone in the world to get to know each other.”

That’s why he introduces everybody to everybody else.

Ty is a 22-year-old, six-foot, 145 pound bolt of lightning.

Unleashed in the swimming pool at New Orleans Athletic Club.

That’s where Ty warms up in the water. That’s where you watch him and know he’s a natural.

