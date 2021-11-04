Make reservations now and spend Thanksgiving at Tujague’s

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — For less than $60, you can enjoy a four-course Thanksgiving dinner inside the historic Tujague’s Restaurant.

Come celebrate the holidays with a prix fixe menu that includes filet mignon, pumpkin bisque, and classic New Orleans bread pudding.

Tujague’s, New Orleans’ second oldest dining institution, the birthplace of brunch and home to the oldest stand-up bar in America, celebrated its 160th anniversary in 2016.

According to proprietor Mark Latter, “It’s truly amazing to have a 160th birthday and it couldn’t have happened without our loyal customers and visitors from near and far who have walked through our doors for over a century and a half.”

As one could imagine, the Tujague’s story is steeped in foodie lore – replete with ghost stories, butchers’ tales, and presidential visits. When the restaurant opened adjacent to New Orleans’ first public market in 1856, local workers came daily to enjoy a mid-day “butcher’s breakfast” now known as the international tradition of brunch.

Trademark dishes from the earliest days included Spicy Shrimp Remoulade and Boiled Beef Brisket, and later the famed Chicken Bonne Femme. Cocktails are equally important to Tujague’s history; the Grasshopper was created behind the stand-up bar – the oldest in America.

The four-course meal is $54 per person, not inclusive of tax and gratuity. The full Thanksgiving menu can be viewed here.

Tujague’s is located at 429 Decatur Street. Reservations will be taken over the phone only. Call 504-525-8676 to reserve your table today.