NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A New Orleans boy’s dream came true Saturday with the help of the Make-a-Wish foundation.

The organization presented a bike specially made for 7-year-old Akhi Ridgley, a Central City boy with cerebral palsy.

Ridgley’s one wish was to be able to ride bikes with his friends in the neighborhood. After he got his bike, he was escorted by NOPD to Audubon Park for his very first bike ride.

“Anything he wants to do, we will try to do it,” Akhi’s mom, Arnisha Ridgley said. “We’ll try and try until he gets it. He don’t let that stop him at all. He’s active. He’s on the go. He’s always willing to try new things.”

Young Leadership Council, NOLA Social Ride and the NOPD also helped with Saturday’s presentation.