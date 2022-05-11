METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Major renovations are underway at the 160,000-square-foot Target at Clearview City Center. One of the busiest Target stores in the Southeast, the renovation will introduce several new in-store concepts to enhance guests’ experiences.

Target is making these improvements as Clearview City Center is also undergoing a significant transformation. The construction of a mixed-use, live-work-play concept is underway at the location.

“This announcement marks yet another significant milestone in the redevelopment of Clearview City Center as we transform our former mall into a premier mixed-use development,” said Thomas Richards, Clearview City Center Managing Partner.

“Target is already one of the most frequently visited stores in our center, and these enhancements will only further improve the customer experience for our and Target’s guests.”

Target’s plans include the following modernizations:

New exterior paint

New storefront signage

Relocation and enhancing of online order pick-up space

Interior design and layout reconfiguration

New offerings to enhance customer in-store experience

The remodeling is scheduled to be completed prior to the 2022 holiday season.

Since announcing its redevelopment plans in late 2019, Clearview City Center has achieved numerous milestones in its efforts to redevelop the site into a premier mixed-use development.

In addition to Target’s ongoing renovations, Clearview City Center continues to make progress with additions such as Ochsner Health, Regions Bank, and The Metro at Clearview – an upscale, five-story luxury apartment community. These diverse additions will join existing tenants like Bed Bath & Beyond, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, and other well-known brands and concepts.