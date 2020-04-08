Madisonville woman dies in single vehicle crash on I-12

ROBERT, LA.– State Troopers are investigating a crash on Interstate 12 West near LA 445 in Tangipahoa Parish. 37-year-old Charlene L. Fontana of Madisonville was killed in the accident.

According to investigators, at around 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, a Ford Explorer, driven by 38-year-old Jason R. Sullivan of Springfield, was driving west on Interstate 12. For reasons still under investigation, the Explorer traveled off the roadway and struck a tree. Sullivan and his passenger, Fontana, were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. Despite wearing a seat belt, Fontana died from her injuries. Sullivan was also wearing a seat belt

At this time, impairment is not suspected. As part of the crash investigation, a blood sample was collected for scientific analysis from Sullivan. The investigation remains ongoing and any criminal charges will be forwarded to the Tangipahoa Parish District Attorney’s Office. No additional information is available at this time.