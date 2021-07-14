Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

Guidelines for Reopening Schools

Dr. Rachel Answers Coronavirus Questions

Latest Coronavirus News

Madisonville elementary school meet and greet schedule announced

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A teacher leads her students into school(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

MADISONVILLE, La (WGNO) — Starting in August Madisonville Elementary School students can meet their teachers in person before classes begin.

On August 3rd, 4th, and 5th students and parents are invited to meet their teachers and drop off school supplies.

When students and caregivers arrive at school they will be notified of who their teacher is.

Designated times are set for all grades as shown below:

This is the only time parents will be able to walk into the classroom with their students.

Madisonville Elementary School PTA also announced visitors will not be allowed to walk students in on the first day of school. All students must arrive by carline or bus.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News