Madisonville elementary school meet and greet schedule announced

MADISONVILLE, La (WGNO) — Starting in August Madisonville Elementary School students can meet their teachers in person before classes begin.

On August 3rd, 4th, and 5th students and parents are invited to meet their teachers and drop off school supplies.

When students and caregivers arrive at school they will be notified of who their teacher is.

Designated times are set for all grades as shown below:

This is the only time parents will be able to walk into the classroom with their students.

Madisonville Elementary School PTA also announced visitors will not be allowed to walk students in on the first day of school. All students must arrive by carline or bus.