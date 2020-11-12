Macy’s to hold seasonal hiring event on Nov. 12

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Macy’s is holding a seasonal hiring event on Nov. 12, to fill seasonal positions at stores.
A variety of opportunities are available with competitive pay, access to flexible scheduling, bilingual work environment, merchandise discount and the opportunity to earn additional bonuses.
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 12 (local time)
For candidates’ convenience, additional time and dates are available for phone interviews.
HOW: Prior to the seasonal hiring event, candidates are encouraged to submit applications online to receive a response via email. Candidates can apply online 24/7 nationwide at macysjobs.com.
MORE: Macy’s strives to be an employer of choice in every location it does business. Some highlights of Macy’s seasonal hiring program include:
· Applicants often receive an offer the same day they apply.
· Macy’s migrated approximately 1,000 seasonal positions from 2019 to permanent positions.
· Approximately one third of Macy’s store leadership colleagues started their careers at Macy’s during the holiday season.
· The average length of service among Macy’s, Inc. professional and hourly colleagues is 10 years and 7 years, respectively.
LATEST POSTS