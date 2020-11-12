Macy’s to hold seasonal hiring event on Nov. 12

The Macy’s logo is seen outside a shop in Washington, DC, on July 25, 2019. (Photo by Alastair Pike / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP via Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Macy’s is holding a seasonal hiring event on Nov. 12, to fill seasonal positions at stores.

A variety of opportunities are available with competitive pay, access to flexible scheduling, bilingual work environment, merchandise discount and the opportunity to earn additional bonuses.

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 12 (local time)

For candidates’ convenience, additional time and dates are available for phone interviews.

HOW: Prior to the seasonal hiring event, candidates are encouraged to submit applications online to receive a response via email. Candidates can apply online 24/7 nationwide at macysjobs.com.

MORE: Macy’s strives to be an employer of choice in every location it does business. Some highlights of Macy’s seasonal hiring program include:

· Applicants often receive an offer the same day they apply.

· Macy’s migrated approximately 1,000 seasonal positions from 2019 to permanent positions.

· Approximately one third of Macy’s store leadership colleagues started their careers at Macy’s during the holiday season.

· The average length of service among Macy’s, Inc. professional and hourly colleagues is 10 years and 7 years, respectively.

LATEST POSTS