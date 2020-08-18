Lusher senior’s Google Doodle in the finals for 30k scholarship

NEW ORLEANS— Congrats are in order for Lusher senior Morrah Burton-Edwards, an artist who’s a finalist in the Google Doodle competition.

WGNO featured Morrah earlier this year as one of the winners of the M.S. Rau and Studio Be competitions, and we got a chance to talk to her today about what her doodle, entitled ‘Love Made Visible’ means.

Morrah Burton-Edwards’ Love Made Visible’ Google Doodle (Google)

Burton-Edwards said, “I was trying to communicate kindness but not thru giving, more thru everyday works of kindness, like when you show love to your family, that’s kind and when you show love to people who don’t show love towards themselves, that’s really kind. When you show love to people that don’t really show love towards you, or might show that they hate you, I think that’s the most important time to be kind even though it’s the most difficult.”

Morrah says she plans to attend college next year and you can help win that 30k scholarship by voting for her Google Doodle by voting here.