Luling Daycare being investigated for ‘mishandling’ a child

LULING, LA – The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident at the daycare Special Angels Outreach.

On January 17, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a child allegedly being mishandled by a worker at a daycare. The incident allegedly occurred on January 13.

During the investigation, Detectives reviewed several different videos taken from security cameras installed inside of the daycare. Detectives also spoke with employees and the owner of the daycare in relation to the investigation.

After a thorough investigation, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office forwarded all findings to the Department of Children and Family Services and the Department of Education for further review.

Both the Department of Children and Family Services, and the Department of Education are government run agencies that are responsible for investigating and governing daycares throughout the State of Louisiana.

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is also forwarding this matter to the St. Charles Parish District Attorney’s Office for further review.

Due to juvenile involvement, and the fact that this incident is still under investigation, no further information will be released at this time.