NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Division of Historic Preservation hosted an event on Thursday, February 10, formally welcoming the state`s newest Main Street Program.

In December, the portion of the Lower Ninth Ward in New Orleans was designated a Louisiana Main Street District becoming the second area to complete the Lagniappe Community process leading to this designation.

The Lower Ninth Ward Main Street joins four other New Orleans area Main Street districts Broad Street, North Rampart Street, O.C. Haley Boulevard, and Old Algiers.

The Lower Ninth Ward Main Street district will stretch along St. Claude Avenue from Sister Street to Government Street, extending one block north to Marais Street and one block south to North Rampart Street.

Representatives with the Lower Ninth Ward Main Street District joined Lt. Governor Nungesser and City of New Orleans officials to talk about the importance of the Main Street designation to the revitalization and recovery of this area of the city.