Lt. Governor announces grant to develop digital field trips to New Orleans Jazz Museum

BATON ROUGE, La. — The New Orleans Jazz Museum, through a grant from the National Park Foundation, is partnering with the New Orleans Jazz Historical Park to develop a series of virtual field trips that will be distributed to school children nationally.

On Wednesday, Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana State Museum announced the initiative, which is supported through a $30,000 grant from the National Park Foundation.

Part of the National Park Foundation’s Open Outdoors for Kids Hybrid Learning Grant Program, the grant will be used to create a digital field trip component for the New Orleans Jazz Museum called New Orleans Cultural & Musical Connections: Culturally Responsive Field Trips for 4th – 8th Grade Students in a Digital World.

Open Outdoors for Kids creates pathways for kids to enjoy, understand and connect in exciting ways by facilitating outdoor activity, experiential learning, and cultural heritage exercises.

“We want more people to know about the wonderful things happening at the New Orleans Jazz Museum,” said Nungesser. “This important educational program will do that and will help tell the story of our rich culture to our own children and those around the country, showcasing another element of Louisiana that will Feed Your Soul.”

These digital field trips will be available beginning in early spring. Educators and students will be able to access the digital field trips through the New Orleans Jazz Museum website or the New Orleans Jazz Historical Park website.

The program will run until June 2022.