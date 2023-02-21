NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – An LSU wide receiver was arrested Monday, Feb. 20 in Orleans Parish.

Malik Nabers, 20, was charged with Illegal Carrying of a Weapon. Nabers was then released from the Orleans Parish Jail, according to court records.

A statement from the NOPD Public Affairs Division says, “The NOPD arrested Malik Nabors (black male, DOB: 07-28-2003) on February 20, 2023, at the intersection of Bourbon and Conti streets on a charge of illegal carrying of a weapon. The incident occurred at about 7:30 p.m. We do not have any additional information currently available regarding this incident.”

Nabers hails from Youngsville and just finished as a freshman. He caught 72 balls for 1,017 yards and three touchdowns.