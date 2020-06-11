LSU to rename library named for controversial past president

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State University administrators and black student leaders say a library on campus that’s named after a former school president who advocated for segregation will be renamed.

News outlets report the decision to change the name of the building named for Troy H. Middleton was announced Wednesday evening.

It comes just days after the school came under fire for its response to an incoming student seen on video using a racial slur. LSU’s interim president says he met multiple times with campus and board leaders this week.

The name change is pending the approval of the LSU Board of Supervisors.