LSU student arrested for breaking and entering, driving ATV on field at Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE (AP) – A Louisiana State University fraternity brother has been charged with breaking into the college’s under-construction football stadium and riding a four-wheeler around inside.

University police said Thursday that 19-year-old Clayton Fleetwood entered Tiger stadium late at night on Jan. 21 and Feb. 8 and drove a Kawasaki Mule all-terrain vehicle around the field.

Police documents obtained by news outlets say stadium security cameras captured Fleetwood driving at least one other unidentified suspect around on one occasion.

Contractors said damages to the field caused by the ATV could cost up to $8,000 to repair.

Fleetwood was charged with simple burglary, criminal trespassing and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.