Baton Rouge (WGNO)- As the spring semester on LSU’s campus comes to an end, the LSU Health and Medical Committee released a letter discussing their updated COVID-19 guidelines ahead of the summer session.

The university stated, effective May 14, students will no longer get alerts and emails as the daily symptom checker will be discontinued. A new tool has been added to the students, faculty and staff’s MyLSU account under the Campus Community menu homepage.

LSU officials said everyone is still required to report positive COVID cases and must follow the updated CDC isolation and quarantine guidelines.

Vaccinations and boosters for students, faculty and staff and testing for students only, will be available at the Student Health Center. The Coates Hall testing site is closed but the 4-H Mini Barn stop testing on May 13, but will continue vaccinations until May 27.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and consult with the Health & Medical Advisory Committee during the summer. We will provide any further updates prior to the fall semester, or if the situation changes before that. The most up-to-date information on LSU’s response to the pandemic can be found on the COVID-19 Roadmap website.”

Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.