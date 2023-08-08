THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) – They are in school studying to be doctors.

In medical school at LSU.

For a couple of weeks this summer, they get a four-course meal deal in nutrition.

The classroom is Chef John Folse Culinary Institute at Nicholls State University.

And right here, WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood going back to school for the prescription that could change somebody’s life.

